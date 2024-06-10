The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Future politicians encouraged to enter student Parliament Prize 2024

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated June 13 2024 - 11:21am, first published June 11 2024 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Deputy Leader of The Nationals and Member for Lowan Emma Kealy encouraged local students to enter the 2024 Parliament Prize competition in 2024.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.