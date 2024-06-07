Wine and savoury night pays for new monitors at Stawell Auxiliary Hospital

Money collected from a major annual fundraiser has paid for new vital signs monitors at Grampians Health Stawell's oncology unit.
Stawell Hospital Auxiliary raised $11,000 at its most recent Wine and Savoury evening and purchased the three new monitors to replace old equipment.
Oncology's acting nurse unit manager Majella Hunter thanked the auxiliary members for their hard work and the Stawell community for its generosity.
"It's important that equipment as essential as these monitors is replaced and upgraded regularly to ensure patient safety and it makes our job that little bit easier as well," Ms Hunter said.
Vital signs monitors provide regular readings to clinical staff of a patient's blood pressure, heart rate and oxygen flow.
Auxiliary president Pam Byron said her members were very appreciative of the Stawell community.
We are grateful to the community for the support they gave us for our Wine and Savoury evening," Ms Byron said.
"This donation would not have been possible without their support and to raise $11,000 on one night was just a wonderful result.
"We are all feeling reassured knowing the importance the vital signs monitors play in caring for our region's cancer patients."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.