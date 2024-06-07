The Stawell Times-News
Wine and savoury night pays for new monitors at Stawell Auxiliary Hospital

By Staff Reporters
June 7 2024 - 12:00pm
Money collected from a major annual fundraiser has paid for new vital signs monitors at Grampians Health Stawell's oncology unit.

