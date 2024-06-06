Warriors hope to build on momentum created in first part of WFNL season

The Stawell Warriors enter the WFNL's league bye following a 14.18 (102) - 4.6 (30) win over Warrack in round seven on Saturday, June 1.
Stawell's defence held firm in the first half before a nine majors second half led to the 12-goal win.
"It took us a half to finally hit the scoreboard properly, which was a bit disappointing," Warriors senior coach Tom Eckel said.
"But the second half was good. We finally got back to playing the brand of footy that we wanted to, which we hadn't over the past two or three games."
Cody Driscoll added three goals for the Warriors as James Sullivan and Marlon Motlop finished atop the best.
It was the perfect response for the Warriors, who suffered its first loss against Horsham in round six.
"that opened us up to a few little things in our game that probably won't hurt in the long run," Eckel said.
Looking at the first portion of the season, Eckel is pleased with the start.
The Warriors sit second on the ladder (on percentage), a game clear of Southern Mallee in third, whom the Warriors face after the league bye.
"We've had a really good start to the year. I was happy with the way that everyone has adapted," he said.
"Considering we had some new faces, and I didn't know how long it would take until it would work.
"If you would've told me we would've been 6-1 at the start of the year, I would've been pretty happy with that."
The Warriors' defence has been a significant reason for the strong start, giving up only 382 points in the first seven matches.
"Our team defence has been pretty good so far, so we're going stick with our plan and roll with that," Eckel said.
"There have been a lot of guys that have played the part."
Cody Driscoll is in equal second in the league's goal-kicking with 22 goals, whilst tall Aiden Graveson has been named in the best on five occasions.
The Warriors' A Grade netballers will hope to build on the momentum gained in its round seven win over Warrack into the second portion of the season.
Last season's semi-finalists broke a run of three straight losses against the Eagles but are only outside the top five on percentage.
Defenders Meg Walker and Lisa Considine featured atop the best in the 52-34 win.
Shooter Ebony Summers started the season strongly, shooting over 30 goals in two of the first three games.
Young shooter Ayva Mitchell has stood out in recent weeks.
Mitchell played A Grade and 15 and Under in 2024 and shot 32 goals against Warrack.
Whilst in defence, Lisa Considine is a regular in the best.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.