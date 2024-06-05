Swifts footballers relishing strong start, netballers sit inside top six

The Horsham District Football and Netball League is now eight rounds into the 2024 season, and the competition is beginning to take shape as the 11 teams enjoy the King's Birthday weekend off.
After plenty of blockbuster clashes, key to some teams season-long ambitions, this year's pecking order is starting to appear.
The Swifts sit second on the ladder, having only been bettered by the undefeated Harrow Balmoral.
"The first three rounds was as good as I can remember the Swifts starting," said Swifts senior football coach Brett Hargreaves.
"To be six-and-one, that's where we thought we could be, so we're really happy with it."
Off season recruit, Paul Summers has been a great boost to the Baggies and currently leads the league's goal kicking, with 48 goals in his seven games.
But, Hargreaves said the improvements in black white and teal are much broader than just Summers.
"Our midfield, we bolstered that, with Ryan Folkes coming back, and Chris Freeman coming on board, that just propped up the blokes who are already there," Hargreaves said.
Hargreaves also highlighted Angus Murray's efforts in the mid-field and the combination of full forward Summers and Matt Healy at centre half forward as key elements of the Baggies 2024 form.
The Southern Roos delivered the Swifts their only loss of the season in round five, but Hargreaves believes his side is capable of producing a different result when the two sides meet again.
"I felt our best football is good enough," he said.
"There midfield really got on top of us, and we've been having a lot of discussion with out boys about how we can negate that next time so that doesn't happen again, because obviously, they're the yardstick, so we've got to be able to beat them."
The Baggies A grade netballers sit in fifth on the HDFNL ladder.
But, as they are yet to face the league's two top Laharum and Rupanyup, that top six spot is under threat.
The Baggies losses all came against top-five teams, Kalkee, Noradjuha Quantong and Edenhope Apsley.
Although, four wins have fallen the way of the Swifts against lower ranked opposition.
Rebbekkah Seeary has been the Baggies main offensive threat, she has shot 159 goals and been named as one of her side's best in round eight.
Lisa Monaghan and Isabella Robson have also been recurring features on the Swifts best players list, each earning the nod four times.
After two weeks off, the Swifts next host Laharum at Stawell's North Park in round nine.
