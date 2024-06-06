Home, stables and a horse arena on 38 acres in Navarre

This charming rural delight is a lifestyle allotment, or potential hobby farm, of about 38 acres.
In its current arrangement the property is perfect for horse enthusiasts. There are watered holding paddocks with shelters, stables with yards, and even a private arena.
There is also undercover parking, a storage shed of about 9x5m, and additional other useful sheds.
The home on this property has timber floors, very high ceilings and plenty of accommodation with four bedrooms separated by a central hallway.
The open plan living room and dining area is a substantial size and there's a big opening to the family area and beautiful blackwood kitchen with redgum bench tops.
