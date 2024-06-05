Great Western Lions hosts family fun day at Stawell's North Park

The Great Western Football Netball Club hosted Tatyoon at Stawell's North Park for the club's 'family fun day' on Saturday, June 1.
In addition to the usual action expected to take part on the football field and netball courts on any given Saturday, the club brought out plenty of activities to keep the whole family excited, including face-painting, mini-golf and a jumping castle.
For the big kids and everyone else, there was Great Western's MDFL and MDNA round seven clashes with Tatyoon.
Tatyoon got off to the better start, leading by seven points at the first change.
Inaccuracy cost Tatyoon in the second term as seven shots earned only one point.
Great Western rallied, winning the quarter five goals to one, to take the lead into halftime by 11 points.
Five third quarter majors saw Tatyoon surge back to a narrow lead despite having scored one fewer goals.
The side held a three point advantage at the final break.
And, that advantage grew by one goal in the fourth quarter, with Tatyoon claiming victory, 13.18 (96) - 13.9 (87).
Marcus Darmody was key amongst Tatyoon's forward threats, he topped the game's scorers, splitting the tall posts five times.
Although it was Josh Bibby, Jack Fraser, Ash Munari, Joshua Lee, Sean McDougall and Thomas Quick who were named as Tatyoon's best.
Great Western's best players were Dylan Whitney, Renn Lovitt, Beau McNamara, Blake Hutchinson, Scott Portaminni and Tim Barton.
Tatyoon's victory in the netball was more convincing, the side won 68-30.
