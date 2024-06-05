Chilly winters morning greets runners for Bests Winery 8K handicap

A chilly winters morning greeted runners for the combined SACC Ballarat Running Company and SACCC Bests Winery 8K handicap.
The picturesque course consisted of rolling hills to challenge the runner's stamina.
It was a great turnout with 31 runners heading off for a mass start.
It was a very close run with the first 10 runners home evenly split between the two clubs.
SACC's Mark Whyte was fastest male with 32:49 and Angela Baker the fastest female in 38:12.
The ever-consistent Leon Monaghan was first home on adjusted times followed by Whyte and his Kelpie, then Baker.
Monaghan has been consistent with his running over the last couple of years, including a couple of wins.
An out and back course down the winery drive and past the noisy cows saw 14 runners competing for the 1km and 3km events.
In the Juniors 3km race, it was a close race with Claire taking the win over Jerome and Sienna.
The 1km sub-junior winners were Christian, Hamish and Oakley.
The club has a week's break for the King's Birthday weekend and reconvenes on Sunday, June 16 for the second combined race with SACCC for the G & R Rice Concongella Vineyard 6.5km Championship.
Registration opens at 8:30am, with Sub-Junior and Juniors starting at 9am and Seniors starting at 9:30am.
