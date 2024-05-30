The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

More than 1200 runners brave elements for 2024 Run The Gap race

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 30 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than a thousand runners braved the elements on Sunday, May 26, to take part in the 2024 Run The Gap race.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.