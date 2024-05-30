More than 1200 runners brave elements for 2024 Run The Gap race

More than a thousand runners braved the elements on Sunday, May 26, to take part in the 2024 Run The Gap race.
Owen Williams won the prestigious 21km race with a time of 1:28:25, with Claire Johnson the first female to cross the line at 1:42:07.
Michael Kernahan took the honours for the 12km trail with 39:58, while Ed Gibson's time of 19:52 saw him win the 6km race.
Monique Cummings, a Run the Gap organiser, thanked the community for embracing the event.
"[After] finding a new 21Km trail after fire damaged the Tunnel Road trail on February 13, our committee would like to thank our members Phil and Mark, and Tammy Schoo of Parks Victoria for the extra effort it took to get the new 21km trail orientation approved in time," she said.
"We are pleased to say all efforts have been rewarded with fantastic positive feedback from runners.
"The fun, family friendly vibe of the Event was evident with more family pass registrations than usual and the village pumping with visitors from near and far."
The event raised $20,000 for the Pomonal township, a promise organisers fulfilled following the February 13 devastation.
"It takes almost a whole of community effort to run our volunteer-based event and we are so very grateful for the helpful, cheerful spirit in which everyone set out and took to their own particular task," she said.
