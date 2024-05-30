Quiet rural lifestyle on 8 acres with a bushland outlook

This brick veneer home has a generous lounge with solid fuel heating, reverse cycle air-conditioning and cathedral ceilings.
There is a modern kitchen and a separate entrance hall leading to a large tiled family room. The main bedroom has a walk-in robe and an ensuite. The family bathroom has a separate shower and a bath.
Every window has a pleasing bushland outlook with abundant bird life, plus there is a full-length front veranda, a paved pergola and a barbecue area at the rear.
The home also has solar panels, four rainwater tanks, a catchment dam, a 12x9m metre shed, a double carport, a garden shed and established native gardens.
