Quiet rural lifestyle on 8 acres with a bushland outlook

By Stawell House of the Week
May 31 2024 - 8:30am
3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 140 Darlington Mine Road, Deep Lead
  • $549,000
  • LAND: 8 acres
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This brick veneer home has a generous lounge with solid fuel heating, reverse cycle air-conditioning and cathedral ceilings.

