Stawell Golf Club crowned their 2024 Club Champion

Last week's third and final round of the Ladies Club Championships was a nail-biting affair. Under the perfect sunny conditions, the club's top two women, Jo Orr and Tania Dignan, battled it out in a four-hole playoff, creating a thrilling spectacle for the onlookers!
Jo triumphed, winning the fourth playoff hole-in-five shots over Tania's valiant 6 to be Crowned our Club Champion for 2024
Jo and Tania teed off in the final group, which was all square, and that's how it finished on the 18th.
With plenty of nerves both on and off the course, they headed to the 16th hole in what turned out to be a sensational four-hole playoff. Both Players sunk long-range puts to Birdie on the 17th!
It came down to the 18th yet again; both under immense pressure, they ended up square after Tania worked her magic, putting it off the Green for a Gobbler to force Jo into yet another playoff, so it was back to the 18th for a third and finally sudden death shoot out.
The tears flowed as iJo claimed the win in front of her parents.
Congratulations to all other Grade Champions, and well done on a fantastic three Rounds of Golf.
C Grade Champion -Mandy Murphy 314, C Grade nett winner: Mandy Murphy 230, B grade champion Julie Dunn 281, B grade nett winner: Julie Dunn 224, Club Champion,: Jo Orr 248 (Play off), and Club nett winner Tania Dignan 221
Nett Winner was Sponsored by the Stawell Craft Shop & Nett Runner Up by Warren Earthworks.
A GRADE Nett Winner: Lyn Willcock 88/16/72, Runner Up: Tania Dignan 82/9/73
B GRADE Nett Winner: Julie Dunn 90/19/71, Runner Up: Rosemary Perry 93/20/73.
C GRADE Nett Winner: Ruth Hatton 115/42/73, Runner Up: Linda Maher 105/28/77.
6th Alright Metals: Tania Dignan, 9th Kaye Skinner: Anna Sullivan, 10th Diggers Mobile Crutching: Leigh Johnston, 13th Judy Clayton: Rosemary Perry, 17th New Hong Kong: Leigh Johnston
