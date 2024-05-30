The Stawell Times-News
Stawell Golf Club crowned their 2024 Club Champion

By Stawell Golf Club
Updated May 30 2024 - 1:14pm, first published 12:00pm
Jo Orr, Stawell Golf Club Champion for 2024

Last week's third and final round of the Ladies Club Championships was a nail-biting affair. Under the perfect sunny conditions, the club's top two women, Jo Orr and Tania Dignan, battled it out in a four-hole playoff, creating a thrilling spectacle for the onlookers!

