Djab Wurrung and Jardwadjali tribes once thrived in the northern Grampians

When settlement of Victoria began in 1834, the number of Aboriginals in Victoria numbered around 6,000, although possibly more, by 1860 the number had decreased to around 1,700.
Before European history began around the 1830's and the early 1840's, two Aboriginal language tribes occupied the area that is now part of the Northern Grampians Shire, the Djab Wurrung and the Jardwadjali peoples.
The Djab Wurrung and the Jardwadjali nations consisted of about 30 to 40 clans, each consisting of about 50 to 100 clan members.
The nearest tribe to Stawell was probably the Murra Murra Barap who favoured the Wimmera River around Glenorchy.
The Stawell area was traversed by bands of Aboriginals during their seasonal movements to the foothills of the Grampians, or when they were on their way to ceremonies (corroborees) which were held at various sites.
These tribes were known to inhabit the banks of the Wimmera River to the North and West of Stawell long before the first wave of squatters arrived in about 1841.
The Jardwadjali people lived in the Northern and Western Grampians (Gariwerd) Ranges and on the Wimmera Plains to the West and to the North of Stawell.
The Djab Wurrung group boundary generally extended from just North of Stawell to Halls Gap, Mt Cole in the east and south to Hexham.
Tribes were known to inhabit the areas of Great Western, Glenorchy, and nearby districts including Carrs Plains near Callawadda, the Grampians Ranges and Lake Lonsdale.
The Aboriginal peoples used several different types of weapons including spears and spear throwers, boomerangs, clubs and shields.
Spears were used for a variety of purposes including hunting and fishing.
Boomerangs were used for warfare, hunting, rituals and digging.
Shields were mainly used for defence in battles and were made of wood or bark.
Clubs, sometimes known as a waddy or nulla-nulla were used for hunting, fishing, digging, warfare and in ceremonies.
The Djab Wurrung were great users of bush foods and plants not only for eating, but also for medicinal purposes.
They also lived on wildlife and hunted down kangaroos, wallabies, wombats, possums, echidnas, lizards, wild ducks, geese, swans and other birds, bird's eggs, mussels, fish, eels and more.
Some permanent housing was constructed by using large tree branches placed together in the form of a dome and covered with twigs, grasses, soil, bark and other vegetation to produce a wind and water proof shelter.
When they travelled in a nomadic fashion, their sleeping shelters were just a few branches placed against the wind.
The Aboriginal dead were either buried, cremated, exposed on a high platform constructed on a tree, or secreted in a hollow tree.
By the end of 1880 there were only a handful of remaining full-blooded Aboriginals still alive in the area from Ararat to Horsham. By 1900 there were very few native Aboriginal people left in the Stawell District.
However, there were still some of them living on Mount William Creek near Lake Lonsdale.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.