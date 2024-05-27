Preparing your Stawell property for winter winds and rainfall

This is branded content.
Do you live in Stawell, in the Wimmera? Then chances are you love life here. Stawell can offer a relaxing, laid-back lifestyle without the hustle and bustle of the big smoke.
In fact, many of us live in country Victoria, either because we were born and raised out here and decided to stay or through choice - because we prefer the slower pace and tight-knit community. Whatever the reason, we can all agree that Stawell is very much a lovely place to live.
However, living in the country comes with some risks, such as storms, floods, winter winds and heavy rainfall. So how exactly can you prepare your Stawell property for the coming winter?
This informative article will share what you can do, so read on to learn more.
This checkup from Victorian electricians is worth doing, no matter the season. In short, an electrical safety check is a thorough inspection by a qualified, licensed, and fully insured electrician to ensure your premises' electrical safety.
In most cases, an electrical safety check will include inspecting and assessing your property's circuitry and wiring systems, as well as checking for out-of-date wiring which may need an upgrade. This is serious because faulty wiring can result in a fire hazard or electrocution risk.
A safety check also involves testing your power points, smoke alarms, and lighting fixtures/fittings. It may also involve inspecting your security systems and cameras, inspecting the metre/fuse box, and checking for hazards like exposed wiring.
An electrical safety inspection conducted by an electrician may also check for do-it-yourself wiring jobs, which are extremely dangerous.
Another part of preparing your Stawell home for heavy rain and winds is by cleaning your gutters. Autumn is the best time to do this and prepare for winter.
Over the months, decaying leaf matter and other random dirt and debris will fill up your gutters, especially if you live near many trees, which is common in the country.
If left alone, this can cause your roof guttering to become waterlogged during heavy rain. And if the water can't flow along your gutters and through and down your downpipes, it will overflow and cause a severe leak in your roof.
It's important to note, however, that cleaning gutters can be risky, especially if you're an older Australian.
So, if you're feeling a little dizzy at the prospect of getting up a ladder, then consider engaging the support of a professional that can perform the task safely and effectively. Doing this task may end up saving you thousands of dollars in the long run, alongside helping to keep your roof in tip-top condition.
Cold winter air often gets into your home underneath doors, which can cause severe heat loss during winter in Stawell.
Thankfully, snake-like draught stoppers you can buy at craft or hardware stores are a surprisingly cheap and efficient way to block those pesky draughts from getting into your home. They also trap the hot air from your heating. If you're particularly crafty, you can even make these yourself.
Alongside installing these draught blockers under doorways, you should also take the pre-winter period to seal any other gaps you find around your property's doors and windows.
Applying an updated coat of window sealant is a great place to start here, alongside swapping out your home's window coverings (i.e. curtains and blinds) for more winter-appropriate, heat-trapping fabrics and designs.
Not only will adding draught blockers and reapplying sealant to windows help trap the heat this coming winter, but it'll also ensure that your home's heating usage is actually efficient, reducing the costs of your heating bills over the season and ensuring that you can soften the blow of the cost of living crisis for your family.
The next step to preparing your Stawell home for winter is to engage a heating technician to come and service your heating system. Like any machine, these appliances require regular maintenance and servicing to keep them running optimally.
A tech can inspect or service your gas heater or split system air conditioners to ensure they are running efficiently and with no issues.
Remember that gas/ducted gas heaters should be serviced every two years, while split systems require a service every year. If you're renting, your landlord is responsible for this, so contact them or your property manager to arrange the inspection and service.
Late autumn is the perfect time to pay attention to your Stawell home's garden and give your outdoor space some special attention. Do this now, before it gets too cold and miserable outside, to build up the motivation to garden.
There are quite a few things you can do to tidy up your backyard in Stawell. For starters, if you have trees that lose their leaves, get out the rake and rake them all up into a big pile, which you can either compost or dispose of in your green waste bin.
While you're at it, remove any other random matter and debris that has accumulated over the months. If any annual plants are dead, now is the ideal time to uproot, compost, or otherwise dispose of them. This will prevent the spread of disease and any vermin that might be attracted to the decaying organic material.
If your garden is large and this seems like an overwhelming, gargantuan task, ask your friends or family to help. Arrange a big working bee, and feed everyone lunch or dinner afterwards, with some drinks.
This helpful article has shared how you can prepare your Stawell property for winter, and the associated rainfall and heavy winds.
So long as you take action on all the points we've outlined above, you should be well on your way to keeping your Stawell home nice and toasty this coming winter season.
