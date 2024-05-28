Taking in the landscape while on a stroll through nature | Nature Notes

Once cropping is over, we can start to think about having a few weekends off and enjoying the autumn/winter days and the Avon Plains Banyena Landcare Group will be running its regular Winter Walks Program again.
These events are open to anyone interested in joining us, with an interest in nature and a willingness to walk slowly through the landscape as the only prerequisites.
In past trips, the Walks have included cemeteries, swamps, woolsheds, riverfrontages, cultural heritage sites, little-known bush reserves, and the Wildlife and Art Museum of Australia site at Halls Gap.
With local guides/members sharing their knowledge of geology, history, botany, birds, and insects, there is always something new to learn.
No walk is complete without a cup of tea, and the walkers bring their thermoses and nibbles to finish the day. The social aspect of these days is just as important as spending time in nature, and regular walkers welcome others who are keen to take the opportunity to visit and learn more about their local area.
This year, the Winter Walks Program begins with a visit on June 2 to Burrum Biodynamics, a thriving enterprise just east of Marnoo on Wotjobaluk Country.. Steve and Tania Walter use biodynamic methods to grow a range of grains and pulses and will be giving participants a guided tour of their packing facility. There will also be a wander through their direct seeding project of 30 years growth.
The second walk is an equally gentle one along the Richardson River from Banyena Hall to the Banyena Weir. The Landcare group has teamed up with the Banyena Hall committee to install a nature trail, and everyone is invited to the Grand Opening on June 23rd. A series of numbered points of interest will introduce walkers to some of the natural features along this stretch of river and provide snippets of local history.
It will be a big weekend for Banyena as Mick Thomas and the Roving Commission, as well as local Danny Walsh, put on a gig at the hall the previous evening. (See Eventbrite for further details)
On July 14, the group will return to the bush for the third winter walk. They will head to Bryntirion State Forest, south of Rupanyup.
The Dunmunkle Creek runs through this patch of bush and under the guidance of grass aficionado Ian Bedgood, the group will explore, amongst other things, the impact that recent cultural burning has had on the area.
The final walk on August 11akes in Lake Buloke and the mighty red gums that thrive in this environment. Chris Guthrie is the guide, and he will share his keen interest and knowledge of this unique environment.
So, if you are looking for a way to spice up an otherwise quiet winter Sunday, why not consider joining this group of wannabe naturalists and discovering some of the lesser-known spots around the Wimmera?
For further details contact Carol 0499 586 008
