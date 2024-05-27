The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Detectives wanted, call out to members of the public to assists police

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 28 2024 - 3:51pm, first published May 27 2024 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding multiple thefts between Stawell and Ararat on May 17, 2024, and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may help in apprehending the culprits and recover the goods.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.