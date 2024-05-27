Detectives wanted, call out to members of the public to assists police

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding multiple thefts between Stawell and Ararat on May 17, 2024, and are keen to hear from anyone with any information that may help in apprehending the culprits and recover the goods.
It is believed offenders have accessed the railway lines near Harvey Lane, Military Bypass Road, and Churchill Crossing Road along the Western Highway between midnight and 1.30am and again between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
It is believed the thieves have stolen a large amount of copper wire.
Your assistance is crucial. If you have any information, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoopoersvic.com.au
These thefts are a timely reminder to always be on the lookout and report suspicious behavior to police.
