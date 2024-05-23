Weekend planner: What's on in the Wimmera & Grampians for the rest winter?

Various
May 24-25
Australian feature film 'What About Sal' is now hitting regional Victoria, with screenings in Ararat on May 24 and in Horsham on May 25. Director John Jarratt will be in the cinema to field questions after the screening. Visit https://www.facebook.com/WhatAboutSalMovie to see the trailer.
Halls Gap
May 26
Head down to the heart of the Grampians for the annual Run the Gap. A family friendly event with a 21km trail run, 12km part trail run, 6km fun run/walk. Free breakfast for all participants. Register at www.runthegap.com.au.
Ararat
May 28
For former Wimmera local Aaron Schultz is addressing the mental health issues facing men living in rural areas. Through his charity The Outback Mind Foundation, Mr Schultz brings his 'men's circles' to Ararat for a 90-minute meeting is to open a conversation around emotional literacy. Book your free seat at https://ararattownhall.com.au/event/mens-health-event-ararat/, and watch the trailer for Healing Men's Minds at https://vimeo.com/850434256.
Dimboola
May 31
Grab your favourite grungy outfit and your dancing shoes, with FReeZa hosting a 90s disco at the Dimboola Memorial Secondary College from 6.3-9.30pm. Return buses are provided from Nhill, Rainbow, and Jeparit to Dimboola on the night. Register by visiting the link below: https://form.jotform.com/241077924746868.
Horsham
June 4
Psychologist Karen Young is coming to Horsham to host two community sessions on 'Strengthening Children and Teens against Anxiety'. Held at the The Church of Christ, 91 River Road, Horsham, the transformation sessions will provide information and strategies to help all parents and carers. Tickets $15. visit trybooking.com/1219309.
Horsham
June 6
Ever wondered why dogs get so excited around 6pm? Or what the point of the little toe is? Or what to do when you forget someone's name? Come along and see Jimeoin and you will find out all the answers to the world's big questions. Visit https://www.horshamtownhall.com.au for more information.
Ararat
June 21-30
Tickets are on sale for the Ararat Regional Theatre Society's production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. This globally popular Andrew Lloyd Webber musical will appeal to people of all ages, with fantastic songs, dances and humour throughout. Visit https://ararattownhall.com.au/event/joseph-and-the-amazing-technicolor-dreamcoat/ for more information.
