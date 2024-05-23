A Home with great style and everyday functionality in Stawell

This four bedroom family home has just had an extensive renovation completed, and the work done was to the very highest standard.
The beautifully appointed home is practical and functional and it oozes class right from your first step inside. It has three bedrooms with built-in robes, a parents' retreat upstairs with a renovated walk-through robe and a beautiful ensuite with a double shower.
Outside there is a drive-through carport and at the rear is a garage and workshop with a concrete floor and power.
The gardens are easy to care for, and the boundary fencing is in good condition.
This fantastic modern family home is in the very popular and peaceful north end of town and has easy access to all amenities.
