WAMA opens gates for National Botanic Gardens Day celebration on May 25

WAMA will open its garden gates this weekend for public viewing to celebrate National Botanic Gardens Day.
Showcasing more than 70 plant species that only grow in the region, WAMA's Grampians Endemic Botanic Garden has become one of Victoria's newest regional botanic gardens.
Botanic Gardens Day is an annual celebration highlighting plants' role in our lives and the vital work botanic gardens and arboreta undertake daily to conserve them for future generations.
In celebration of this annual event, board director and flora lead Jill Burness said WAMA would open the garden for public view on Sunday, May 26.
"The Grampians is one of the biodiversity hotspots of Victoria, containing over 30 percent of the State's native flora," Ms Burness said.
"WAMA's Endemic Garden enables visitors to the Grampians to view its unique flora in the one captured location that would otherwise be extremely difficult to view without hiking far into the bush and mountain tops. Many of the plants are rare or endangered and not accessible due to their remote location."
Established in 2022 in collaboration with the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria (RBGV), this young garden already provides a stunning floristic display. Plant stock has been collected wild by RBGV and WAMA volunteers. A team of local volunteers has been responsible for plant propagation and planting.
"The Endemic Garden is making an important contribution to the long-term conservation of the Grampians flora and a superb counterpoint to WAMA's National Centre for Environmental Art currently being built adjacent to the garden, providing a fantastic addition to the region's tourist attractions."
The gates open this Sunday at 11am, and guided garden tours and talks will be held throughout the day. Nature Play activities will be available for children, including learning how to plant cuttings, paint pots, mould clay, and engage in other nature-based experiential learning activities.
