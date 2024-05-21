How to apply for the performance-based standard

Photo by Shutterstock.

This is branded content.

The Performance-Based Standards (PBS) scheme is an important framework within the Australian heavy vehicle industry that's designed to ensure that heavy-duty vehicles are used efficiently and that they meet the criteria they need to.



\Applying for the PBS isn't difficult, it just takes a little bit of admin. Here's a guide that will walk you through applying for the PBS.

What are Performance-Based Standards?



In short, the PBS is a set of regulatory criteria set by the NHVR to ensure that heavy vehicles are used appropriately on Australian roads.



This beneficial framework aims to boost productivity by efficiently using heavy-duty vehicles for the correct freight task when needed.



The framework offers a few benefits to business and vehicle owners, one of them being that they save on expenses by using their fleet and vehicle assets more appropriately.

Key components of PBS

Vehicles need to meet the superior safety criteria set under the PBS. This includes superior handling, stability, and braking.

PBS utilises vehicles with larger payload capacities to reduce the number of vehicles running, resulting in lower costs

Vehicles be designed in a way where they cause less damage to the road infrastructure

All vehicles need to be customised to prioritise reducing their impact on the environment and improving fuel efficiency

How to apply for the Performance-Based Standard

Applying for the PBS has a few steps to it, but it's relatively straightforward. There are two main tests that are conducted with sub-tests in them.



These assessments are the PBS Design Approval and PBS Vehicle Approval assessments. The first assessment checks out the initial design of the vehicle. This is where we'll begin.



Follow these steps to submit your application to the PBS:



1. Do a pre-assessment

The first step relies on you here. Assess your vehicle design against the PBS criteria and check that it meets the standards on your end before having it assessed by the assessor.



This will save you a lot of time for any changes that might need to be made or even the possibility of being denied approval.

2. The PBS assessor

At the start of your application, a PBS assessor will assess your vehicle design, checking to see that it meets the design requirements of the NHVR.



For transparency, the NHVR do list their certified assessors online if you'd like to look. This is what the assessor will do:



Review your vehicle design

Conduct simulations and tests to ensure compliance with PBS performance measures

Provide a detailed assessment report

3. Submit an application

Once your vehicle design has been assessed and meets the required standards, you can submit a PBS application to the NHVR.



When you submit the application to the NHVR, it should have the following information in it:



The assessment report from your PBS Assessor

Detailed vehicle specifications and design plans

Any additional documentation that supports the vehicle's compliance with PBS standards

4. Design approval



At this stage, the NHVR will review your applications and grant you design approval if everything checks out. This means your vehicle has met the requirements needed to allow the application to proceed.



If not, you'd need to go back and sort out possible issues.

5. Vehicle manufacture and certification

Once the design approval is given, you can then move forward in building the vehicle. There are many trailer builders with pre-approved designs, so you might want to look around for a builder.



Once built, the vehicle will need to go through certification to check that it was built according to the approved design. This involves:



A physical inspection by a PBS Certifier.

Verification that all components match the approved design.

Ensuring the vehicle performs as expected in real-world conditions.

6. Final approval and permit issuance

When the certification test is over and you've received certification, you'll then be done with the application process and receive your permit.

What are the benefits of PBS?

Being a part of the PBS benefits businesses in the heavy-vehicle industry. Here are a few of these benefits:

Improved safety

PBS vehicles are designed to meet strict safety measures, making them the ideal solution for transportation because of their reduced risks. Some of the benefits include enhanced stability, braking performance, and handling characteristics that reduce the risk of accidents.

Increased productivity

PBS vehicles prioritise vehicles with a larger capacity, ensuring that they can transport more products at a time. This in return boosts the whole productivity of the business, reducing the cost and increasing their profits.

Reduced environmental impact

By designing vehicles to use less fuel and produce less emissions, the PBS is actively reducing the carbon footprint left by transportation services around the world.



In fact, this has been done so well in Australia that they've saved over 200 litres of fuel and 486,00 tonnes of CO2.

Competitiveness

While some might not see this as a benefit, PBS is improving the heavy-vehicle industry dramatically by streamlining production.



This means that businesses that aren't a part of the PBS have to do the same on their own, providing the potential for them to fall behind. However, the same goes for the businesses that are a part of the PBS, creating more healthy competition.

Final thoughts

The PBS is at the forefront of heavy vehicle innovation, encouraging businesses in the industry to improve their production line and service as a whole.

