Lions feast on Swans at Central Park, Eagles down Pumas | MDFL Round 5

Great Western notched its first points of the season with a convincing win against Caramut on Saturday, May 17, 2024, in round five of the Mininera & District Football League.
Playing at Stawell's Central Park while the Great Western Recreation Reserve undergoes renovations, the Lions looked every bit the home side.
Great Western kicked 13 goals in the first half, including nine in the second quarter, while limiting the Swans to just two majors.
The Lions booted nine more goals in the second half to defeat Caramut by 101 points.
Forward Nick Costello kicked 11 majors in the 21.20 (146) to 6.9 (45) victory. Caleb Bacely added four majors while Mason Notting slotted three.
Costello was named in the best alongside Dylan Witney, Blake Hutchinson, Josh Hustler, Nicholas Dunford and Notting.
Meanwhile, Ararat has maintained pace with the top five, defeating Moyston-Willaura by 77 points.
Playing at Alexandra Park, the Eagles were bogged down by the Pumas' determined defence; however, a cleaner second quarter saw the home side boot eight goals.
It took until the third quarter for the visitors to kick a goal, and the cellar dwellers outscored the Eagles five goals to three but still trailed by 43 points at the final break.
Eager to prove a point, Ararat kicked five goals in the final quarter while limiting Moyston-Willaura to just two behinds to win 18.9 (117) to 5.10 (40).
Jackson Taurau kicked five goals for the Eagles, while Dylan O'Neill (3), Daniel Waldron (3) and Hayden Baldwinson (2) all kicked multiple goals.
Adrian Reid was named best on the ground alongside Waldron, Naish McRoberts, Aaron Watts, Taurau and Tom Cousins.
Despite a strong finish, Tatyoon slipped to eighth on the ladder following a 10-point loss on the road.
Hawkesdale-Macarthur hosted the reigning premiers at the Macarthur Recreation Reserve and came out firing.
The Eagles kicked five goals from 12 scoring shots in the first half while limiting the Hawks to just two goals.
Down by 17 at halftime, Tatyoon added two more goals in the third quarter, only for the home side to extend its lead to 25 points following a three-goal effort.
Tatyoon finished the game a completely different side, kicking six majors to double its score.
However, it was not enough to overcome Hawkesdale-Macarthur, going down 11.13 (79) to 10.9 (69).
Joshua Lee kicked three goals for the Hawks and was named best on ground with Ash Munari, Josh Bibby and James Shanhun.
James North kicked three goals for the victors, while Lachlan Glare, Aaron Seabrook, Hamish Wortley and Xavier McCartney were named in the best.
In other games, Woorndoo-Mortlake defeated Lismore-Derrinallum by three points, Penshurst booted 38 goals to defeat SMW Rovers by 234 points, and Wickliffe-Lake Bolac downed Glenthompson-Dunkeld by 31 points.
Tatyoon marks its 100th anniversary this weekend with a home game against the Bulldogs.
Ararat travels to Lake Bolac to take on the Magpies.
Moyston-Willaura hosts Hawkesdale-Macarthur, Great Western travels to Penshurst to take on the ladder leaders, and the Swans host the Demons at Caramut.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.