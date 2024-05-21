'Toxic environment' prevents councillor from attending meetings

When first term councillor Lauren Dempsey publicly called out the bad behaviour towards her by some of her fellow councillors, at the Northern Grampians Shire Council's March council meeting, she was hoping for a shift in culture and what she described as systemic behaviours.
But two months on she is disappointed and said matters have worsened.
Due to confidentiality, Cr Dempsey could not disclose what, if any actions, had been taken by council to address her complaints but said she believed overall it is a bigger systemic issue.
"I have not attended recent council meetings due to the toxic environment," she said.
"It takes a lot of emotional energy to prepare myself to get off the couch to go and that's not good for my wellbeing."
Cr Dempsey said she believes there needs to be an internal understanding of the problem and behaviours before there can be change.
"Reforms only work if there is a willingness to change," she said.
"Council staff attend training on family violence and gender equality but there are no requirements for councillors to attend.
"As a council we light up the town hall for domestic violence and I support that but how can we be taken seriously if we accept bad behaviour within the organisation."
Cr Dempsey said she has felt threatened by some of the behaviour she has been subjected to but confidentiality prevented her naming people.
"I've had a person on council shout in my face and other similar interactions so much so that I have felt threatened and that's not an environment I can carry out my duties as a councillor in an appropriate manner.
"However, I still attend events and keep up with my work as a councillor within the community."
Cr Dempsey feels she has not been given equal opportunity to advance in council to the same degree some of her counterparts have been.
Despite the issues she faces, Cr Dempsey said will stand for council again at the October Local Government elections and urges other women to do so.
"I am often asked why I stay?" she said.
"I stay to make things better for our community and create a better environment in council but I need more women to join me so that we can bring about the change that is so badly needed in local government."
Northern Grampians Shire Council mayor Rob Haswell was invited to provide a statement on what steps the council had taken to address the matter since Cr Dempsey's public statement in March.
"The mayor does not have any further response as it is not appropriate given Councillor dispute resolution is not a public process," he said.
"The process is detailed within the councillor code of conduct, which details both the behaviour expectations and the procedures for resolving disputes as they arise."
