Women for Council, a more significant say in matters that affect them

Women in one Victorian Municipality have taken the Victorian Government's commitment to electing 50 percent female mayors and councillors to local government by 2025 seriously.
A group of women in the Northern Grampians Shire Council want a more significant say in matters that affect them and their community.
They believe a change in culture, policy, and attitude is needed to support gender equality in their council truly, and five women have already committed to nominating in October, five months before the election.
Led by Chairperson Prue McAllister, Women for Council - NGSC met in St Arnaud in May to better understand the challenges women in politics face and decide on the best way forward to make change and balance gender equality in their council.
NGSC has a history of only two female councillors on a council of seven.
The group is working towards closing that gap.
This opened discussion on whether mandating an equal number of male and female councillors should be considered.
The gender quota database shows that over 80 countries legislating gender quotas have increased women's representation in these roles worldwide.
Despite having female councilors nominated, NGSC has not had a female mayor for 12 years.
A majority vote by NGSC has blocked having a deputy mayor role for almost as long, denying councilors, including females, added leadership opportunities.
The NGSC lost one ward in the recent council restructuring and will elect six councilors in October, one less than before.
"It is easy to complain about our councils, but if people are not contested when we go to the polls, we can't complain. More people must nominate for a true election and to get the best representation," Ms McAllister said.
"I think we need more women on council because they have a different perspective on matters affecting communities. So more people must stand," she said.
Guest speaker Melissa Morris, Senior Regional Consultant for Grampians Women's Health, explained how her role addressed issues such as gender equality, violence against women, and the role local government can play in these matters.
"Change in any organisation needs to come from the leadership team,," she said.
The group discussed beliefs that cultures, norms, behaviours, patterns, and opportunities in many male-dominated spaces had been decided by men and have not changed adequately to support a gender equality space.
"Training in these fields has been well attended and accepted by the staff of NGSC," Cr Dempsey said, "but councillors were not included in that training. It gives the impression it is not needed," she said."
NGSC Mayor Rob Haswell was invited to the meeting but had other commitments; he is expected to address the next meeting.
It was agreed policies only change the culture of any organization kif there is a mindset for change, especially in any male-dominated hierarchy.
Research has shown that diverse groups make better decisions; without that, there is a democratic deficit.
Women obtained the right to vote in and stand for parliament in 1902; women were legally allowed to work outside the home in 1942 due to workforce shortages during WWII, and women on the land were not legally allowed to be called farmers until 1994.
At the end of the 2020 October elections, Victoria led Australia in the proportion of female councillors elected, with 43.8 percent. Women for Council-NGSC is determined to increase that percentage in 2025.
