The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

National Walk to School Day celebrate 25 years since inception

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
Updated May 16 2024 - 5:38pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

May 2024 marked the 25th anniversary of National Walk Safely to School Day, and St Patrick's School in Stawell took part to enjoy the walk, sunshine, and exercise.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.