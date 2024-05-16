National Walk to School Day celebrate 25 years since inception

May 2024 marked the 25th anniversary of National Walk Safely to School Day, and St Patrick's School in Stawell took part to enjoy the walk, sunshine, and exercise.
The program was championed by the Pedestrian Council Australia.
The program and its initiative were designed to raise awareness of the health, road safety, transport, and environmental benefits, all of which are crucial for students' well-being."
"Regular walking, or alternative active transport to and from school can provide well-being for children, not just on 10 May, but every day," Principal Bettina Bird.
"Apart from the physical benefits, regular walking also has a favourable impact on children's cognitive and academic performance," she said.
Walk Safely to School Day also encouraged positive environmental action, better use of public transport with reduced car dependence, and encouraged parents and carers to walk more, reducing dangerous traffic congestion around schools.
