Delightful central Stawell townhouse with lovely features

Requiring minimal maintenance and using a clever design, this home has features such as a spacious lounge with reverse-cycle air-conditioning.
This room is somewhat open plan with the dining space and both have easy access to the kitchen.
The kitchen has gas and electric cooking, and the bathroom is a very useful size with a walk-in shower, a bath tub and a vanity. A separate toilet is nearby, and there is also a dedicated laundry.
Both double bedrooms include a built-in robe and overhead fans.
A secluded rear courtyard includes a garden, while the garage has an automatic door and direct access to both the home and the courtyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.