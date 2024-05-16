The Stawell Times-News
Home/News/Latest News

Delightful central Stawell townhouse with lovely features

By Stawell House of the Week
May 17 2024 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Delightful central Stawell townhouse with lovely features
Delightful central Stawell townhouse with lovely features

2 BED | 1 BATH | 1 CAR

  • Unit 1/32 Childe Street, Stawell
  • $390,000
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am May 18

Requiring minimal maintenance and using a clever design, this home has features such as a spacious lounge with reverse-cycle air-conditioning.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.