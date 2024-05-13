Police called to clash between farmers and power company

There's been another clash between rural landowners and a power company.
Police were called today (Monday) when farmers blockaded a drilling rig contracted by Transmission Company Victoria.
In response, TCV today said due to geotechnical works disruptions in previous weeks, police will escort survey crews to each site "ensuring identified work zones remain secured for the safety of machinery operators and the public".
TCV has almost completed its public land investigations to determine soil conditions and rock features across the draft corridor of the proposed VNI West project.
TCV has met with repeated protest action as it works to refine a route for its 400km VNI West project from Bulgana (near Ararat) across the Murray River near Kerang to connect with the national grid.
The company's attempts to access private land have been repeatedly met with defiance from local landowners who object to having the high voltage lines and 60-80 metre tall towers located on their property.
Only today (Monday) TCV announced an increased payment to rural landholders from $10,000 to a maximum of $50,000 just to allow property access.
This is not to provide an easement but just allow access for these investigations to prepare a route.
TCV also needs to provide technical reports for the Environment Effects Statement which the Victorian government has requested.
The EES process will run for around two years, concurrent with the work to narrow the current draft corridor to a final transmission easement between 70m and 120m wide.
The EES studies and assessments and project engineering design will take place through 2024 and 2025.
Construction is scheduled to start in 2026, should the project secure all required approvals.
TCV says it has worked with local councils to obtain permits for these surveys on public land.
Northern Grampians Shire Council chief executive officer Brent McAlister said council was "very concerned" about "poor communication" with adjoining farmers about the drilling program.
"Whilst we did approve a Works Within Road Reserve Permit given our statutory obligations, we are concerned with the poor communication with local farmers about why this was occurring as it gives the impression that the VNI West transmission line is a done deal," he said.
He said the works approval was a separate matter to council's concerns on the powerline route.
Mayor Rob Haswell said he wanted to "make it clear" the shire's councillors are backing their farmers.
