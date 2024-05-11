Council elections loom, training begins

Community members interested in shaping the future of their councils can undergo training to prepare for a role in local government.
Throughout May, free online sessions will introduce potential candidates to the rules and rigors of council representation, with one session specifically designed to cater to women's perspectives and experiences.
Once elected, the sessions will cover topics such as the role and purpose of local government and councilors' roles, responsibilities, and expectations.
The Victorian Local Government Association will run the free sessions via Zoom with 'Standing for Local Government' on May 17 and 'Women Leading the Change' on May 24.
A separate Municipal Association of Victoria (MAV) in-person information session will be held at Nhill in August.
For more information, visit www.vlga.org.au/events.
