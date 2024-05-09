Navarre looks to rebound after heavy defeat to Dane Swan, Natte Bealiba

Navarre will look to rebound following a 92 point drubbing against Natte Bealiba in round four of the Maryborough Castlemaine District Football Netball League.
The Grasshoppers were fighting an uphill battle as the home side boasted Collingwood cult hero and AFL premiership player Dane Swan.
Fresh from one off appearances for Tallangatta and Ararat Eagles in the past fortnight, Swan was a Swan for a day as his cameo appearance drew plenty of onlookers.
The home side kept Navarre scoreless in the first quarter while blazing away with the goals, but wayward kicking kept the score low.
A three goal-to-one second quarter extended the lead for the Swans, who went into the main break with a 55-point lead.
It was more of the same in the second half, as a scoreless Navarre did all that it could to hold off Natte Bealiba.
With a 91-point lead at the final break, the Swans took the foot off the accelerator, with both sides kicking two goals each.
Jack Jess was a rare shining light for the visitors, kicking two goals for Navarre, while Jayden Fowkes, Nick Birthisel and Daniel Reading were among the best.
The Grasshoppers have a week off to reassess its season, before hosting Lexton in round six.
The reserve footballers were also on the wrong side of a loss, going down 13.26 (104) to 3.4 (22). Jayden White-Powell kicked two goals, while Matthew Grinham and Zachery Bourke-Hellebrand were named in the best.
The Under 17.5 side went down 8.8 (56) to 5.7 (37), the Under 14.5 side lost 8.3 (51 to 4.7 (31) and the Under 11.5 fell short 4.2 (26) to 1.3 (9).
In the netball, the A Grade squad went down 44-32. Mollie Simpson shot 24 goals, while midcourter Sidney Dyer was named best on court for Navarre.
Elle Patterson's 15 goals helped the B Grade side to a 24-19 victory. Goal defence Sophie Flood was named best on court.
Despite 21 goals from Casey Medlyn, the C Grade side lost 49-30. Talyra Bibby was named best on court.
The under 17s went down 31-19. Ella Cassidy shot 11 goals from 14 shots and was awarded the coaches' award.
Romy Moloney's switch from centre to goal attack was not enough to help the under 15 side to victory
Moloney scored 10 goals in the second half, but the side ultimately went don 39-20. Wing Attack Emily Polkinghorne was given the coaches' award.
The under 13s lost a tight game 19-15. Emmy Brunt shot eight-from-eight, while Mackenzie Perry was named best on court.
Finally, the under 11 side won 6-4. Marianne Duxson scored three goals, while Sunday Kongor and Charlee Brunt were acknowledged for their defensive work.
