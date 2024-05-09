The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Massive Turnout: Almost 8000 attend Grampians Grape Escape Festival

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
May 9 2024 - 3:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 31st iteration of the Grampians Grape Escape did not disappoint, with thousands of people converging on Halls Gap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.