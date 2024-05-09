Renovated Victorian era home in the heart of Stawell

This stylish centrally-located Victorian home is right in the heart of town.
When entering via the shady front verandah you find it opens to the central 12 foot high ceilings and a hallway with polished floorboards.
The updated kitchen has a walk-in pantry along with gas and electric cooking. And notably, it is open plan with the dining area and the family living room.
Also of note, the family bathroom has had a stylish renovation too.
The main bedroom has built-in robes and a full ensuite, while bedroom two also has built-in robes and ensuite toilet.
Bedroom three is a large double and the fourth has built-in cabinetry which means it could also be utilised as a home office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.