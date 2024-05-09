The Stawell Times-News
Renovated Victorian era home in the heart of Stawell

By Stawell House of the Week
May 10 2024 - 9:30am
4 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 17 Main Street, Stawell
  • $430,000-$450,000
  • AGENCY: Elders Real Estate Stawell
  • CONTACT: Ross Matthews 0408 584 954
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am May 11

This stylish centrally-located Victorian home is right in the heart of town.

