Grampians Health empowers Stawell campus with new main switch board

Grampians Health has marked a significant milestone with the successful installation of a state-of the-art $500,000 Main Switch Board (MSB) at its Stawell campus.
Chief Redevelopment and Infrastructure Officer Veroncia Furnier-Tosco said the successful upgrade of the MSB demonstrated Grampians Health's commitment in delivering excellence in patient care while embracing modern technologies.
"The new MSB will power the entire site while helping safeguard critical care provisions within clinical areas at our Stawell campus," Ms Furnier-Tosco said.
Director of Capital Projects Stuart Squire said the installation of the new MSB served as a testament to the dedication and expertise of a collaborative effort between Grampians Health's Capital Projects and Engineering teams.
"The MSB upgrade was necessary due to the previous MSB reaching its capacity and end of life support for electrical components," Mr Squire said.
Director of Engineering Darryn Wardle said the six-month MSB upgrade involved a meticulous sequence of tasks, including the installation of a new generator.
"The transition to the new MSB necessitated the cutover of consumer mains and submains, which were seamlessly energised," Mr Wardle said.
"To ensure uninterrupted operations, temporary generators were strategically deployed to power different areas of the hospital throughout the transition process."
Mr Squire and Mr Wardle were both greatly appreciative of the patience and support of all staff at the Stawell campus during the installation of the MSB upgrade.
