Gallery 85 launch introduces vibrant venue to Stawell's art landscape

By Staff Reporters
Updated May 2 2024 - 4:50pm, first published 4:20pm
Art enthusiasts, collectors and curious minds are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Gallery 85 on Thursday, May 2 from 5pm until 8pm.

