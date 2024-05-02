Gallery 85 launch introduces vibrant venue to Stawell's art landscape

Art enthusiasts, collectors and curious minds are invited to celebrate the grand opening of Gallery 85 on Thursday, May 2 from 5pm until 8pm.
This significant occasion introduces a vibrant new venue to the art landscape of Stawell and the Northern Grampians, offering a fresh hub for contemporary art exhibitions and creative events at 85 Main Street, Stawell.
The gallery's grand opening not only marks its debut but also showcases "Mine Over Dark Matter," a captivating collection by Scottish-born local artist Alasdair Niven.
His artwork masterfully combines the natural beauty of Stawell's landscapes with the cutting-edge research into dark matter conducted at the Stawell Underground Physics Laboratory.
This exhibition embodies a profound reflection on human exploration and curiosity, featuring drawings and paintings that challenge societal norms by merging reality with the imagination in thought-provoking compositions.
"We are thrilled to unveil Gallery 85 and introduce a platform where artists can share their stories, provoke thought, and evoke emotions," said Gallery 85 owner, Rob Haswell.
"Our mission is to cultivate a dynamic community of creatives and enthusiasts, fostering meaningful connections and nurturing the boundless potential of artistic and creative expression".
Following the opening, Gallery 85 will be available for the hire of its unique space, catering to a broad spectrum of artistic and creative events, from local and regional art exhibitions to workshops, artist talks, and community gatherings.
It aims to significantly contribute to Stawell's cultural scene and beyond.
Ideal for artists, businesses, or individuals eager to transform their events into something truly memorable, Gallery 85 provides an intimate setting brimming with historical appeal.
This venue is designed to spark creativity and unlock endless possibilities for all who enter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.