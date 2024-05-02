Tourism boost welcomed: Grampians Grape Escape attracts thousands to region

Thousands of tourists are expected to converge on the region, providing one of the biggest economic boosts to the Grampians this year.
Grampians Grape Escape is an epic three-day celebration of wine, food, and fun that kicks off on Friday, May 3.
The festival boasts more than 100 exhibitors, from wineries and distilleries to cider houses and breweries, as well as an array of food trucks and local producers.
Halls Gap Lakeside Tourist Park owner Josephina McDonald said the festival provides economic benefits beyond the weekend.
"We have more than 450 people saying with us this weekend, which is super exciting for the first weekend of May," she said.
"People have such a great time during The Great Escape that they don't get the opportunity to go hiking or exploring the Grampians. But their experience is so good they will return another day and tell their friends about their fantastic time.
"I think it's amazing for the economy because it's drawing a whole different clientele who are supporting local economy, which we need more than ever."
More than 30 years of festival data showed that 75% of attendees plan to return to the region within the next 12 months.
"Repeat tourism is huge," Co-festival director Vanessa Briody said.
"That positive experience that people have coming to the festival is paramount, they met the winemakers, get to know the operators and then they want to go out and see what their cellar door is like"
Grampians Grape Escape kicks off with Feel-Good Friday from 4pm, with a live music lineup guaranteed to get guests up and dancing.
Kate Kirkpatrick added that the first night would be significant for locals affected by the February 13 bushfires.
"We've had some great sponsors on board this year who have graciously put on free buses and free tickets to all Pomonal residents for them to come out," she said.
"There's a real sense of community this year."
The full festival village will be open on Saturday and Sunday to a range of activities, cooking demonstrations, and masterclasses.
Hosting a lineup of renowned guest chefs in the picturesque setting of Halls Gap, Saturday features MasterChef alum Tim Bone and Mabu Mabu's Nornie Bero sharing their top tips and tricks while presenting two tantalising dishes.
On Sunday, culinary legend Karen Martini and former SBS Gourmet Farmer TV host Matthew Evans will be joined by viral fresh pet food extraordinaires Chefs & Dogs as they share their expertise with onlookers.
For more information, visit www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au.
