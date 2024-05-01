Ambulance Victoria teaching locals how to perform CPR and use an AED

Local paramedics will be hosting two community engagement sessions to teach residents of Halls Gap and Pomonal how to perform CPR and how to use an AED.
Cardiac arrest can happen to anyone, anywhere, at any time.
It can happen at any age, health or fitness level and often without any symptoms
That's why it's important that everyone knows what to do should they witness a cardiac arrest.
The events are free for the public to attend, including children aged 11 and older.
The first community engagement session will be held at the Halls Gap Centenary Hall at 6:30pm on Tuesday, May 7.
The Pomonal session will be held at the Pomonal Community Hall at 6:30pm on Wednesday, May 8.
Residents interested in attending the community engagement sessions in Halls Gap or Pomonal are encouraged to register by emailing the Ambulance Victoria Halls Gap team leader Braeden Hyland at braeden.hyland@ambulance.vic.gov.au.
