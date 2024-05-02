The Stawell Times-News
Rural living in Stawell just minutes from town

By Stawell House of the Week
May 3 2024 - 8:30am
3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR
Rural living in Stawell just minutes from town

3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 1 Park Street, Stawell
  • $590,000 - $649,000
  • LAND: 5 acres
  • AGENCY: Monaghan's Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Matt Monaghan 0417 000 300
  • INSPECT: 10-10.30am May 4

This home is surrounded by bush and a short walk to the golf course.

