Rural living in Stawell just minutes from town

This home is surrounded by bush and a short walk to the golf course.
The house has a bright kitchen and meals area, a dining and living space, and a separate lounge with air-conditioning and a wood heater. The main bedroom has an ensuite, a walk-in robe and a study or nursery area. The house is also surrounded by verandahs and town water is connected.
There's a four car carport, a fully lined and air-conditioned bungalow, a covered outdoor area with a wood fire, a 10x6m garage and workshop, plus garden and wood sheds. There is also a dam with a jetty, a barbecue area and established fruit trees.
The property is securely fenced into two paddocks with a remote controlled sliding entrance gate.
