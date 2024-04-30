Tradition, triumphs, and mateship: Stawell Warriors celebrate 150 years

It was standing room only at Central Park as the Stawell Warriors Football Netball Club celebrated its 150th anniversary.
Past and present players converged on the newly renovated clubrooms to reflect on the club's rich history, highlighting premierships, former AFL players and league best and fairest winners.
Club president Shane Field said he could not have wished for a better day.
"It was a cracking day; we saw plenty of people at Central Park throughout the day and into the evening.
"I think the highlight for me was watching emcee Ben Williamson interview the panel of club legends, including ex-AFL players and Toohey Medal winners.
"Tony Dark's memorabilia display was tremendous. Having 12 past presidents together was a personal highlight too."
Mr Field said the day was only possible with the hard work of many people.
"A lot of prep work went into the celebrations," he said, praising the organising committee and volunteers,
"Everything ran smoothly on the day because of them."
Sitting upstairs with old friends, life member Reg Smith said the day marked more than a milestone.
"Today is very important to the club," he said.
"It is a chance to see old friends and reflect on our achievements on and off the field."
Reflections including drought-breaking premierships.
"My fondest memory with the club is winning the premiership in 1987," he said.
"There was a long time between the premierships; we had a few years where we should have won but didn't quite get there. So '87 has a special meaning to a lot of us."
Club legend Tony Beck agreed. The five-time Toohey Medallist for league best and fairest coached the side to victory, defeating Horsham by 10 points.
"[The Toohey medals] were personal accolades, but to take on a group of players and finish with a premiership was tremendous," he said.
"Now, almost 40 year later, you can still catch up with those fellas and relive those memories."
Greg Perry said his fondest memories of the club are learning the ropes under Des Nixon in the 1960s and coaching it in 1975.
"Learning under Des was amazing; I was lucky enough to take the reins in '75," he said.
"Unfortunately we got done in the grand final."
More recently, players Tom Walker and Luke Smith noted the mateship that extends beyond football was a highlight for them.
"Playing together for the first time with Tom and my mates in Easter 2019 goes down as a top memory for me," Mr Smith said.
"Last year I got to play alongside all of my mates," Mr Walker added.
"It was a two's game, but it didn't matter. That's what we do it for."
Ben Williamson wrapped up the event with the sun setting and the music echoing across Stawell.
"Having everyone that you care about in the once place is what this day is about," he said.
"That's what footy clubs are about. So many good memories on the fields, but off the field [it's the] the friendships and comradery."
