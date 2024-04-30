The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Tradition, triumphs, and mateship: Stawell Warriors celebrate 150 years

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated April 30 2024 - 6:38pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It was standing room only at Central Park as the Stawell Warriors Football Netball Club celebrated its 150th anniversary.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.