Boosting Victoria's Battery Recovery Industry in Stawell

Stawell set to be at the centre of Victoria's crucial role in increasing it's capacity to reuse battery materials with the establishment of a new recycling plant.
The government will inject funds with Ecobatt receiving $2.5 million to establish a lithium battery processing and recycling plant in Campbellfield, and Enviropacific Services receiving $1 million to establish a new plant in Stawell.
The Government has boosted Victoria's capacity to process hard to recycle household items like lithium-ion batteries - making it easier for Victorians to dispose of their old batteries safely and conveniently, knowing their parts are being put to good use with these funds.
Minister for Environment Steve Dimopoulos today announced the two projects have shared in $3.5 million to establish lithium-ion processing and recycling facilities - together they will increase Victoria's capacity to process lithium-ion batteries by 19,500 tonnes per year.
"These batteries are found in everyday items Victorians use and these projects are adding much needed capacity to our recycling system, enabling valuable resources to be saved from landfill," the minister said.
Lithium-ion batteries are commonly found in personal electronic items including mobile phones, tablets, laptops, electric toothbrushes and tools and contain valuable materials like aluminium, copper, steel and precious materials like cobalt, nickel, manganese and graphene.
With only a small quantity of lithium-ion battery waste currently being processed in Australia, the two new projects based in Stawell and Campbellfield will play a crucial role in in increasing Victoria's capacity to reuse valuable battery materials.
Keeping these batteries out of landfill will also help reduce potential risk of fires and contamination at landfills.
Lithium-ion batteries can be dropped off at more than 1200 sites across Victoria, including supermarkets, hardware stores and council waste transfer stations.
Member for Broadmeadows Kathleen Matthews-Ward "It's great to see local businesses taking the lead in the recycling sector and finding new ways to process difficult materials that all Victorians use, while supporting more local jobs."
These projects are funded as part of the Circular Economy Infrastructure Fund Hazardous Waste third round - which is creating 36 long-term jobs and supporting Victoria's transition to a thriving and sustainable circular economy.
Increasing Victoria's capacity to recycle difficult products like batteries is part of the Labor Government's $515 million investment to transform Victoria's waste and recycling sector and divert 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030.
More information about where to recycle your unwanted batteries visit, bcycle.com.au or mobilemuster.com.au/recycle-a-mobile.
