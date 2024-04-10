The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

The fateful flight of Lancaster ME663: Remembering the Bomber Boys of WWII

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 10 2024 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The 80th anniversary of the fateful flight of Lancaster ME663 is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.