The fateful flight of Lancaster ME663: Remembering the Bomber Boys of WWII

The 80th anniversary of the fateful flight of Lancaster ME663 is a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made during World War II.
On the night of April 9, 1944, seven men from the RAAF 460 squadron embarked on a mission over Denmark, only to encounter tragedy when their aircraft was shot down by enemy fire.
Six of the seven crew served with the RAAF and one with the RAF, with two hailing from western Victoria.
Three airmen were awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross (DFC) and one the Distinguished Flying Medal (DFM).
Wireless Operator and Air Gunner Flight Sergeant Leslie Chapman was born in Stawell. He trained at No. 2 WAGS Parkes NSW.
After his education at State School 502 and Stawell High School, Flt Sgt Chapman enlisted in the RAAF, training at Somers, Victoria, then Parkes, NSW.
He completed Gunnery training at Port Pirie, South Australia before he departed from Melbourne on January 6, 1943.
Navigator, Flying Officer Charles Suffren DFC, was born in Ballarat and trained at Air Observers School in Nhill.
The air gunner, Flying Officer Laurence Robb, was born in Alexandra, Victoria, and trained at 1 WAGS Ballarat in Course 29.
Based in England, the squadron was part of the Royal Air Force Bomber Command and conducted 22 air operations.
The pilot was Flight Lieutenant Peter Alan Crosby, DFC, born in Brighton, South Australia.
Known to be gifted and arling, Flt Lt Crosby received the Distinguished Flying Cross during service for his "exceptional coolness and fearlessness and an inspiration to his crew on all occasions".
On April 9, 1944, the Lancaster ME663 was returning from a mine-laying mission across the Danzig Bay near Ale, Denmark.
The missions aimed to bottle up the Baltic Sea and stop seaborne supplies from reaching the Russian Front.
A dozen aircraft were dispatched during the missing, with three crews going missing and two others returned severely damaged.
At 0340 hours on April 10, Lancaster ME663 was fired up by German night fighters over the east coast of Jutland.
Flt Lt Crosby ordered the crew to bail out, as ME663 dived from 24000 feet to 18000, then 6000 feet (about 7315m, 5486m and 1828m).
The aircraft was badly shot about and set on fire by three enemy aircraft at 23,000 feet.- Flt Sgt Frederick Hodge
Flight Sergeant Frederick Hodge DFM bailed out first, landing at Rask Wood, about 4km east of Ale, Denmark.
Flt Sgt Hodge was taken as a Prisoner of War a few days after the crash.
F/O Suffren was found unconscious in a nearby plantation field.
On his water bag, he had written, "03:40 hours attacked by night fighter, thrown out of aircraft. Back broken. Greet my family, Ted".
F/O Suffren was taken to the hospital in Horsens, where doctors prepared for surgery when German soldiers arrived and transferred him to a German hospital in Aarhus, Denmark, as a prisoner of war.
He was later transferred to Germany, where he died at a Luftwaffe hospital near Frankfurt on February 16, 1945.
The rest of the crew died.
They were buried at the Esbjerg Cemetery in southern Denmark.
On what would have been his 21st birthday, the family of Flt Lt Crosby DFC were informed by the Air Board that he had died.
The circumstances were unknown until a letter from a Danish woman arrived 15 months later.
"Many airmen are buried in Denmark and you must tell again and again that every grave is taken care of - so much that I can't tell you," she wrote.
The Danish woman disclosed she had "given a survivor of the Lancaster's crew a meal after the crash" and later learned with was Flt Sgt Hodge.
Flt Sgt Hodge was taken to Stalag Luft 3 (in what is now Zagan, Poland).
His POW Number was 3518. 21/5/1945.
During his captivity, Flt Sgt Hodge was moved from camp to camp with many weeks of forced marching during Germany's winter.
Flt Sgt Hodge was repatriated following the war's end and transferred to Britain.
During an interview, we reflected on the fateful night of April 9, 1944.
"The aircraft was badly shot about and set on fire by three enemy aircraft at 23,000 feet," he said.
"The Captain ordered abandon aircraft and all the crew acknowledged. The plane lurched and at 6000ft straightened out the Captain said "Hurry!' and "Abandon!" I left by way of the rear turret. The aircraft was burning in both wings and the flames were coming back both sides. The starboard side was the worst. I did not see the aircraft crash. I was met by Danes and taken for a meal. The Germans turned up. I have no information re: the other crew members. I did not see any 'chutes."
He was discharged on November 28, 1945.
The graves of the airmen of Lancaster ME663 were tended by Emilie Hendrikson, a school teacher who assisted Flt Sgt Hodge after the crash.
Mrs Hendrikson tended the graves and corresponded with the airmen's families for more than 25 years.
The work of Mrs Hendrikson was continued by Ole Kraul of Horsens, who kept up the correspondence with family members and met several people who had visited Denmark.
