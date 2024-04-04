Warriors claim upset win over Rats in opening match of WFNL season

The Stawell Warriors caused an upset in the opening game of the WFNL season, which was played under clear blue skies at North Park on Friday, March 29.
A true four-quarter effort saw the Warriors triumph 10.17 (77) - 8.15 (63) over reigning premier and local rivals Ararat.
It was a physical start as both sides looked to assert their dominance.
Stawell had the majority of the territory but could not hit the scoreboard in the early stages.
At the other end of the ground, Jack Ganley had two opportunities.
His first shot at goal did not register a score before he converted a long set shot for the season's opening goal.
Ararat continued to force repeated forward 50 entries, but the Warriors' defence, led by Jackson Dark repelled.
Then, it was time for Stawell to set up camp in the forward half.
However, the Rats were also up to the task in its backline.
With the two reigning Toohey Medallists facing off, it was Jake Robinson who hit the scoreboard first.
Tom Williamson was isolated in the forward pocket and looped a handball to Ethan Summers.
Summers, under pressure, fed a handball to Robinson, who converted a checkside 25 metres from goal.
The Warriors could only work in behinds until coach Tom Eckel finished on the run from long range 24 minutes into the term.
Cody Driscoll scored back-to-back goals as Stawell took a three-point lead at the first change.
In the Ararat huddle, Williamson was pleased with the Rats' pressure, hoping the play would come to them as both teams settled.
Stawell picked up where they left off early in the second.
James Sullivan kicked a goal on the run before Sam Williams snapped from the top of the square.
The Warriors opened up a 15-point lead.
Cody Driscoll doubled his tally as the Warriors looked in firm control.
Ararat had shots at goal through Williamson and Riley Taylor.
Robinson made it two of his own after the Rats transitioned the ball from the back half.
However, the Warriors seemed to have every answer as Ash Driscoll added his name to the scoreboard.
As a result of Stawell's dominance, Brody Griffin was sent to tag Eckel.
The ball continued to live in Stawell's forward half deep into the first half.
Ben Davis's pressure in the forward 50 was outstanding for the Warriors; his second holding-the-ball free kick resulted in a goal.
The margin at the long break was 27 points in Stawell's favour.
Robinson booted his third early in the second half from open play.
Ararat's connection inside the forward 50 was sharp early as Sonny Kettle marked inside 50.
The football continued to live inside the Rats' forward 50 as their pressure was high.
After Stawell had two shots at goal, Ararat pounced on the counter-attack.
A long raking kick from Williamson found Robert Armstrong in stride, who converted from outside the arc.
Stawell's lead was reduced to 15 points.
Due to the heat, players struggled late in the third as the play opened up.
Cody Driscoll added his third as Stawell restored their 21-point buffer.
Kettle kicked his second after he got out the back just before the three-quarter time siren.
The margin was 19 points at the last change.
"We've won this game for three quarters, but we've still got to be bold with our ball movement," Eckel told his side in the huddle.
"This is huge, we've got a chance to knock off our arch rivals and reigning premiers."
But, it was the Rats once again who started quickly.
However, the Warriors were able to hold Ararat to two minor scores.
Despite the earlier territory, Stawell kicked the first major of the term.
James Sullivan threaded the needle from the right-forward pocket as Stawell's lead was extended to 20 points.
Ararat was rewarded after some defensive pressure inside the forward 50.
Armstrong converted from close range as the margin was reduced to 14.
Cody Driscoll capped off the contest with his fourth before Tom Mills added a consolation goal.
The Warriors held on and caused the 14-point upset win.
Cody Driscoll kicked a goal in each quarter for the Warriors, as Eckel and ruck Josh Fowkes finished atop the best.
Robinson finished with three goals for Ararat, Armstrong and Baydn Cosgriff featured in the best.
