Crowd roars as Linda Meech, Toogoodfortoorak claims 2024 Stawell Gold Cup

An enthusiastic crowd roared with delight as Stawell jockey Linda Meech claimed her third Stuart McGregor Stawell Gold Cup.
Amazingly, it was Meech's first in front of a home crowd.
With one race meet moved to Donald, and another during COVID-19 restrictions, it was third time lucky for Meech.
She praised trainer Matt Laurie for getting the four-year-old ready for the country cup.
"All credit to Matt; he's got this horse really flying," Meech told racing.com.
It was Meech's third ride on Toogoodfortoorak in the past month and second time following victory in Wangaratta Cup on March 2.
"He's tricky to ride. He can pull, he can hang, but he can gallop, so I really like him."
It wasn't all smooth sailing for Toogoodfortoorak and Meech, needing a strong finish to win ahead of New Zealand four-year-old Ceerseven ($4.20) by half a length. Favourite Claim The Crown ($4) finished third.
