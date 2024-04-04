The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property

Jim Leithhead's massive car-themed Good Friday Appeal surpasses $55,000

By John Hall
April 4 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of people coveraged on Jim Leithhead Pomonal property to take in a massive show and shine plus a tour of his Lincoln collection on Good Friday. Pictures by Ben Fraser
Thousands of people coveraged on Jim Leithhead Pomonal property to take in a massive show and shine plus a tour of his Lincoln collection on Good Friday. Pictures by Ben Fraser

Regional Victoria raised $5,261,913 through this year's Good Friday Appeal for the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, with Horsham leading the way for the Wimmera and Grampians.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.