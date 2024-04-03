Great Western Rodeo draws enthusiastic crowd for family-friendly fun

An enthusiastic crowd flocked to the Great Western Racing and Recreation Reserve to revel in the return of the ever-popular rodeo.
The family-friendly event featured a bevy of favourites, including bull riding, bucking broncos, steer wrestling and barrel racing, before celebrating into the night with musical entertainment.
Great Western Football Netball Club secretary Dale Hurley said the organisers were rapt with the enthusiastic turnout.
"It seemed to be a really good turnout," he said.
"I think it was similar to our last event a couple of years ago, which was also a very big crowd, but don't think it was a record crowd.
"Still, a a terrific crowd with no trouble at all."
Mr Hurley said event success was built on the foundation of attracting different crowds throughout the day.
"There's enthusiast in the rodeo circuit; they seemed to be up this year," he said.
"We always get a lot of families, especially ones that are new to the area. They may have never been to an event like that before. So they get there early and leave a little earlier
"Then there's the people big bulls and a bit of a bit of music afterwards."
