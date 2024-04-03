The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
My Patch

Great Western Rodeo draws enthusiastic crowd for family-friendly fun

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
April 4 2024 - 10:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An enthusiastic crowd flocked to the Great Western Racing and Recreation Reserve to revel in the return of the ever-popular rodeo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.