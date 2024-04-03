Concrete pour for new WAMA facility on the edge of the Grampian's

WAMA's multi-million dollar development at Halls Gap, on the edge of the Grampians National Park, has moved into the next stage. At sunrise on Wednesday, March 27, the first half of the concrete slab was poured, and the remainder was poured days later.
The slab took approximately 56 truckloads of concrete from Armstrong Concrete Stawell to complete the base for the world-class facility.
"We expect to have the facility open to the public by early 2025," Project Co-Ordinator WAMA Angela Turrell said.
"At this stage, we can see the value of the careful planning that has gone into the 12 months of preparation. We are ready to move ahead, and we expect it to be completed within the next 12 months," she said.
"Today is exciting for everyone involved."
"It will be a place of peace, and everyone will be encouraged to come and enjoy the space," Ms Turrell said.
The project will include parking facilities, landscaped surroundings, accessible pathways, informative signage, and a climate-controlled art gallery built to international standards.
It will house a diverse collection of wildlife-inspired art .
"To see truck after truck arrive today and pour this concrete was exciting and almost beyond belief," Ms Turrell said.
The cafe, retail store, and multi-purpose conference center will attract tourism to the region and provide an outlet for nature-inspired art.
"It is important to us that it is an open and accessible space for everyone to visit and enjoy," she said.
WAMA is working with Nicholson Construction and Case Mealin on the National Centre for Environmental Art's $10.5 million Stage 1 project
The Victorian state government provided $6.75 million from the Regional Tourist Investment Fund towards the new facility.
