The Stawell Times-News
Concrete pour for new WAMA facility on the edge of the Grampian's

By Sheryl Lowe
April 3 2024 - 12:09pm
WAMA's multi-million dollar development at Halls Gap, on the edge of the Grampians National Park, has moved into the next stage. At sunrise on Wednesday, March 27, the first half of the concrete slab was poured, and the remainder was poured days later.

