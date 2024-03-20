Freemasons' donation allows for better training at Grampians Health Stawell

Medical and Nursing teams at Grampians Health Stawell campus can be better trained in airway management thanks to a donation from Marnoo Lodge and the Freemasons Foundation.
The donation of an airway trainer will allow Grampians Health to more efficiently train nursing and medical team members.
Clinical nurse educator Shevahn Healy said the airway trainer would allow for regular staff training on airway management in an emergency situation.
"This will improve the response to airway obstruction for community members presenting at our Urgent Care Centre or for patients receiving treatment in Theatre," Ms Healy said.
"This also means an expected increase in survival chance for patients in cardiac arrest or having breathing difficulties."
The Deluxe Difficult Airway Trainer features a manually inflatable tongue to simulate an obstructed airway and is designed for the training and management of difficult airways.
The device is anatomically correct internally which will help improve the airway management skills of team members using manual manoeuvres and mechanical devices.
Glyn Treadwell of Marnoo Lodge said Freemasons regularly donate to the Stawell community.
"It has been an honour to donate to the hospital again," he said.
