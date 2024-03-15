Volunteering leads to love: David and Shirley's remarkable story

David and Shirley Morris prove there's no age restriction when it comes to falling in love.
The couple married on Valentine's Day this year, a bit over a year after meeting, but how their relationship bloomed shows how volunteering can help everyone.
For about 12 years, David has volunteered in Grampians Community Health's (GCH) Community Car as a volunteer driver and Do Care program, visiting community members and providing other services.
David has a small farm at Black Range near Stawell but, after suffering a head injury, was advised to leave the property.
Instead, he worked as a caretaker at the Great Western racecourse, where Shirley, from Marnoo, arrived as part of the Over 40s Single Campers group for New Year's Eve 2022.
"I walked out of the caretaker's rooms and saw Shirley and started talking to her and it went from there," he said.
They enjoyed their conversations, and after the camp, David tracked her down in Marnoo through the camper's group.
They met again, and their relationship snowballed when David became Shirley's Do Care worker through GCH.
David had lost his wife to cancer about 14 years ago, has battled prostate cancer himself, and was driving Shirley to appointments as she recovered from cancer and underwent chemotherapy.
"We found out we had a lot in common," David said.
"We talked about a lot of things and that led to us spending more time together."
Shirley was struggling with the drives back to Marnoo after chemo and started staying with David.
He eventually asked her to marry him.
"She said `ask again when you're serious' so two months later I did and this time it was an immediate yes."
They were married in the garden at the farm under a little arch made by David. It's Shirley's third marriage and David's fourth.
The love story resonated with the GCH staff, who wrote a poem that was read at the wedding.
"We hope it goes on for another 50 years. That's the way we feel; we get on so well together," David said.
Now both in their late 70s, David is still driving Shirley to appointments, but this time as her husband, not as a GCH volunteer.
He will continue his volunteer contributions. "My mum volunteered for years. I thought I might need the service one day myself so I should do something," he said.
"I mainly go to Ballarat, occasionally to Hamilton, Bendigo, or Horsham, but I don't like driving in Melbourne anymore."
Grampians Community Health (GCH) is appealing to potential volunteers from the Stawell area to assist with its Community Car program, which provides affordable transport to medical appointments for people who cannot access other transport.
To learn more about this or other volunteering opportunities at Grampians Community Health, call 5358 7400 and ask for the volunteer coordinator.
