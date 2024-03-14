Speak even if your voice shakes: councillor calls out poor behaviour

While governments talk about quotas when elections loom and are vocal about attracting women across the three levels of government, the question remains: Has creating an equally welcoming environment for the women who put their hands up been addressed?
Northern Grampians Shire Cr Lauren Dempsey doesn't think so.
At the Shire's March council meeting, she took the unprecedented step of calling out what she described as bad behaviour towards her by some of her male counterparts.
She made these claims during her councillor report on community events and activities.
Saying she felt she had no alternative but to use that platform to put her concerns on the public record
"I have been treated with total disrespect. I don't accept the behaviour shown towards me behind closed doors by some of my fellow councillors," Cr Dempsey said.
"I am publicly calling that out now because I feel I have no other avenue to do so.
"I want women to be greeted when they attend a council briefing behind closed doors, to feel welcome, not to be met with total disregard."
She said that some of her treatment has been soul-crushing, but she stays because of her values.
"I nominated for council to represent my community. Coming from a career in health, I could see so many people who needed representation, and I could do that."
" I am here for other women across the region, to encourage and support them."
"I want to help create a safe environment for all women in council," she said.
The recently formed Northern Grampians Women in Council group met in March to discuss the way forward for women interested in supporting their peers or considering nomination in the October local government elections.
"Several women are considering the nomination, which will benefit the community," Cr Dempsey said.
Mayor Rob Haswell was invited to address the meeting but did not attend.
She said it was not enough to say that women can nominate if they wanted.
"Local government must create a safe and respectful environment to attract women into these roles."
"I will nominate again in the October 2024 election. And I hope that my nomination will encourage other women to join me."
Most would remember Prime Minister Julia Gillard's famous misogynist speech to the then-leader of the opposition, Tony Abbott, calling out what she described as unacceptable behaviour by him and his party towards her during her term as prime minister.
Twelve years later, Cr Dempsey said that, in her experience, some of these behaviours still exist.
When Mayor Haswell was contacted he said he had no comment other than to say, "There are processes for resolving issues between Councillors under the NGSC Councillor Code of Conduct.
"We have and will follow that process," he said.
