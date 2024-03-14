The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Speak even if your voice shakes: councillor calls out poor behaviour

SL
By Sheryl Lowe
March 14 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Lauren Dempsey councillor with Northern Grampians Shire Council. Picture by Sheryl Lowe
Cr Lauren Dempsey councillor with Northern Grampians Shire Council. Picture by Sheryl Lowe

While governments talk about quotas when elections loom and are vocal about attracting women across the three levels of government, the question remains: Has creating an equally welcoming environment for the women who put their hands up been addressed?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SL

Sheryl Lowe

Senior Journalist

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.