Stawell, Aradale bowls clubs victorious in Grampians weekend pennant finals

After 17 weeks of action, the Grampians Playing Area's Saturday Pennant crowned new champions on the weekend.
Stawell Bowling Club claimed the Division One premiership, while Aradale Bowls Club claimed its third straight title in the Division Two grand final.
A sizeable crowd converged on the VRI Bowls Club in Ararat to watch the six rinks in action on Saturday, March 2, and did not walk away disappointed.
Stawell came into the grand final well rested after defeating minor premiers Chalambar Golf in the major semi-final on February 17.
Chalambar Golf took down Stawell Golf in the preliminary-final to book the grudge match.
After 75 ends, Stawell won 10-2 (76-71) to claim the coveted title.
Stawell's Bob McGregor, Robin Austerberry, Ellen Werry and Donald Austerberry claimed the first rink 28-16.
Chalambar Golf's Mick Franklin, Michael Jennings, Tony Carra and Shane Todd comfortably won the second rink 37-16.
Ivan McDonald, Amy Hodgetts, Robert Maconachie and Andrew Sharp won the third rink for Stawell 32-18.
After finishing on top, Aradale won through to the grand final after defeating Stawell 8-4 (76-75) in the semi-final.
Stawell defeated Ararat VRI 8-4 (82-62) in the preliminary final for another shot.
The Dalers' third consecutive division two premiership came courtesy of the 10-2 (71-55) victory.
Luke Foster, Rhett Cosgrieff, Mitch Laundy and David Todd set up the win with a 25-14 win for Aradale.
The second rink win came via Trevor Cleary, Nathan Sladdin, Doug Condon and Brian Richards.
Stawell's Joy Seeary, Keith Mitchell, Neil Coates and Bill Skurrie claimed a consolation win at the third rink.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.