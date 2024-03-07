Decider: Grampians Cricket Association A, B Grade grand final previews

Stawell's Central Park will be a hive of activity this weekend as the Grampians Cricket Associations 2023-24 senior season comes to a crescendo with the A and B Grade grand finals.
Rhymney/Moyston 1 and Swifts/Great Western 2 battle is out on Saturday, March 9, for the B Grade shield before minor premiers Swifts/Great Western 1 take on St Andrews in the main event on Sunday.
In semi-final one, Swifts/Great Western 1 easily defeated Halls Gap by six wickets after the mountain men were bowled out for 127. Marcus Elliott top scored with 21 while Matt Peacock took 4/22.
The Combine chased down the target inside 32 overs with Tom Eckel hitting a team-high 38 runs.
Riley Thomas was the only multiple wicket taker for Halls Gap.
In semi-final two, St Andrews upset Pomonal, defeating the defending premiers by five wickets.
The Tigers set 6/178, with Lynden Brewis and Matt Peel finishing with 70 runs each. Adam Haslett's 2/37 lead the Saints bowling effort.
Needing almost 4.5 an over, St Andrews chased down the target inside 35 overs; Wian Stears' 50* did the most damage, aided by Jack Ganley's 42.
Corey Taylor was the pick of the bowlers with 2/24.
Looking ahead to the grand final, the Combine and Saints are evenly split this season, each winning once against the other.
The Last time they met in round nine, S/GW set St Andrews a target of 218, with Matt Heffer, Wil Clough and young Jacob Dunn doing the bulk of the scoring.
St Andrews chasing down the runs with three over to spare as Wian Stears and Adam Hasslett's 150 run partnership did the damage.
In round two, Ryan Skiller's 98 runs off 103 balls with a supporting role of 45* from James Hoskings helping the Sainters to 187.
An inform Ethan Marrow and Zac Marrow chased the runs down after some lust hitting towards the end from the Combine's lower order.
In the grand final, opening batsman Skiller will be one to watch for St Andrews.
Wian Stears has made some scores this season and will be looking to settle in quickly to keep the score ticking.
Adam Hasslett can influence the game with bat and ball. Likewise, Tom Mills will look to get early wickets and late runs.
For Swifts/Great Western 1, Tom Eckel will be keen to get a start and provide a foundation for his team.
Since returning midway through the season, Ethan Marrow has shown glimpses of his talent.
Left armer Matt Peacock was a handy pickup for the club since arriving in December, while Wil Clough's quick action could create issues for the Saints.
The game will be decided by who can manage the overall game and contribute across all areas.
The Central Park pitches have produced some great scores of late, so wickets will be well earned.
While Rhymney/Moyston 1 had the 2-0 record against Swifts/Great Western 2, both games have gone to the wire this season.
In round two, Rhymney/Moyston 1 were restricted to 112, thanks Marc Brilliants 6/1 off 11 balls.
However, the Combine's second XI struggled to score too and were bowled out for 95; Leon Moloney was the only shining light with 20 for S/GW.
In round 15, Rhymney/Moyston 1 took until the final over to seize victory.
Hard-hitting Daniel Taylor will be a player to watch in the grand final for Rhymney/Moyston 1. While captain Cameron Holland will act as the cornerstone when the pressure is high.
Experienced campaigners Glen Cosgriff and Clinton Slorach will aim to influence the game with the ball.
For Swifts/Great Western 2, Craig Marrow has already etched his name into GCA folklore as one of the best batsmen in a generation. His round 16 century proves that once he is settled he is hard to dismiss.
Travis Nicholson showed no signs of missing several seasons, showcasing fast scoring rates and hefty scores.
Stewart MacPherson will lead from the front when bowling with the new ball, while Marc Collins' spin can wreak havoc.
