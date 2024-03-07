In memory of Harold Mitchell: A life dedicated to media, arts, and community

Harold Mitchell AO AC was born in the West Gippsland town of Trafalgar, 125 kilometres east of Melbourne on May 13, 1942, being one of four children born to Harold and Lorna Mitchell.
The family lived in the tiny town of Tanjil Bren.
When his Father picked Mother and Son up from the hospital they didn't have a car so they had to walk home along the railway line.
Harold Mitchell Snr was a big brawny man and worked as a sawmiller.
In 1953 when Harold junior was in Grade 5, the family moved to Stawell and he was enrolled at Stawell Primary School No 502.
Mitchell Snr. had found work as a labourer in a local sawmill.
It must have been quite a sight, the Mitchell Family driving into town in a 1937 Chevrolet with everything they owned, including two or three spare tyres.
They moved into a house in Smith Street, Stawell.
After Primary School, Mitchell attended Stawell High School.
Local Stawell Resident Robert Illig, sat at the same desk as Mitchell at Stawell High School and remembers him well.
"Harold wasn't the sporty type - he was very academic and even at school he excelled in his academic studies," Mr Illig said.
He left school after year eleven when he was just short of his 16th birthday.
He took a job at Stawell Timber Industries, sweeping up, moving logs or doing whatever he was told to do.
Sawmilling was a tough, sometimes brutal life.
Over his life time Mitchell achieved so much.
He left Stawell when he was 17 and headed to Melbourne to pursue a career in advertising.
His hard work over the years paid off handsomely for him and at the age of 59 in 2001, he was the sole owner and founder of the $600 million media buying business, Mitchell and Partners.
In 2004 he was the executive chairman of Australia's largest media Agency, Mitchell Communications Group Ltd.
He had rubbed shoulders with some very influential people including Kerry Stokes and Kerry Packer.
A few of his other achievements included chair of Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Director of Opera Australia, President of Tennis Australia, President of Museum's Board of Victoria and a member of the National Gallery of Victoria.
In January 2004, Harold was awarded the Officer of the Order of Australia [OA] for his services as a benefactor and fundraiser in support of artistic and cultural endeavours.
He was also awarded the Richard Pratt Business Leader Award in 2005.
In 2020 he was honoured again in the Queen's Birthday honours when he received an AC in the General Division of the order of Australia.
In 2009 he was presented with the keys to the city of Stawell by mayor Kevin Erwin on one of his many visits to Stawell.
In 2012 he was awarded the Victorian Australian of the year.
Harold Mitchell passed away in Melbourne on Saturday, February 10, 2024 aged 81 from complications after surgery.
He was farewelled by close family and friends at an intimate funeral in Eltham on Tuesday, March 5.
The late millionaire philanthropist will be tendered a State Memorial Service by the Victorian Government.
