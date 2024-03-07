Sip, taste, groove: Grampians Grape Escape returns with a flavorful lineup

The Grampians Grape Escape, a celebration of food, wine, and music in the Grampians National Park, is set to return May 3-5.
The festival will feature more than 100 exhibitors, including 35 wineries, food trucks, creators, and local producers, offering attendees a chance to support local businesses and discover the award-winning wines of the Grampians, Pyrenees, and Henty regions.
The festival starts with Feel-Good Friday, featuring five homegrown bands, including The Settlement and Orange Whip.
The evening promises to blend great music, community camaraderie, and a warm welcome for visitors, setting the tone for the weekend ahead.
The festival opens on Saturday and Sunday, and guests can enjoy cooking demonstrations by guest chefs, including Karen Martini, Nornie Bero, Tim Bone, and Matthew Evans.
Saturday's highlight is the Grampians Winemakers Barrique Auction, where the region's best shiraz blend is auctioned off in lots. This year's barrique, meticulously blended by renowned winemaker Adam Louder, is a must-have for all wine collectors.
To further support other recovery initiatives by Grampians Grape Escape, auction funds raised this year will help bring tourists back to Pomonal, a township significantly impacted by the recent bushfires.
Sunday's highlight, and in a food and wine festival first, is Daniel and Courtney, aka TikTok sensation Chefs and Dogs, who will hit the stage demonstrating fresh pet food recipes, continuing their mission to promote fresh pet food globally.
Saturday and Sunday will also feature a range of free masterclasses, from preparing for the Grampians Peaks Trail to a soil masterclass by Matthew Evans and viticulturist Damien Sheehan.
Music lovers will be thrilled by the lineup, which includes festival favourites like 19-Twenty and Madhouse and newcomers Bones & Jones and Smoke Stack Rhino.
Families can enjoy free kids' activities on Saturday and Sunday, including rock climbing, herb and flower planting, table tennis, and a giant cubby house-building challenge.
Tickets are available for general admission, or as a tasting ticket, and accommodation options can be found on the festival website.
Prices start at $55 for a general admission ticket for Sunday. Grampians Grape Escape takes place at Halls Gap Recreation Reserve. For further information, visit www.grampiansgrapeescape.com.au.
