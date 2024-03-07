The Stawell Times-News
The Stawell Times-News' complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Sip, taste, groove: Grampians Grape Escape returns with a flavorful lineup

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated March 7 2024 - 1:36pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The annual Grampians Grape Escape, feature more than 100 local exhibitors and 35 wineries, is set to return in May. Picture supplied
The annual Grampians Grape Escape, feature more than 100 local exhibitors and 35 wineries, is set to return in May. Picture supplied

The Grampians Grape Escape, a celebration of food, wine, and music in the Grampians National Park, is set to return May 3-5.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Get the latest Stawell news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.