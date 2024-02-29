Blogger Basics: A Content Creator's Guide to Cybersecurity

Are you a blogger? Or are you thinking about jumping on the bandwagon and starting your own blog? Maybe you have passions, thoughts, or even knowledge and experience you'd like to share. If that's the case, then the internet is alive, with countless opportunities to connect with people who share your passion. By connecting with these like-minded folk, you can build a community around your content.

But before you dive into the blogosphere, you should familiarise yourself with one critical component that often gets overlooked: cybersecurity. In a landscape teeming with digital threats and an ever-increasing array of complex cyber-attacks, protecting your blog is a must.

To help set you off on the right foot, here are seven basic cybersecurity fundamentals tailored to bloggers and content creators.

1. Always Use a VPN

Here's a little secret: a VPN (Virtual Private Network) should be one of your go-to tools as you dive into the land of blogging. But hold up - what is a VPN? Well, think of it as your digital bestie, giving you a cloak of invisibility online. With a VPN, your device can create a secure, encrypted connection to the internet. It shields all of your online doings from prying eyes.

This means not only are your online activities kept safe, but you'll also be able to blog on the go. You can dart about the blogosphere without worrying as much about cyber threats or dodgy public WiFi connections. Hidden behind a veil of encryption with a VPN, you're able to keep your digital footprint hidden, allowing for easy and hassle-free blogging.

2. Keep Your Software Updated

In the fast and furious world of blogging, staying ahead of the curve often means keeping the software behind your blog updated. This is largely because blogging platforms like WordPress or Wix always seem to be moving up the list of most sought-after targets for hackers. Hackers can find vulnerabilities in these platforms that enable them to hack more websites at once. When successful, they can:

gain backdoor access to your server,

steal your private information, and

use your site to do anything from serving up malware to damaging your brand's reputation.

Because of this, WordPress and other software developers release new updates and plug-ins to make it harder for hackers to hack your website. Long story short? When you see a WordPress update pop-up in your dashboard, don't treat it as a hassle. Rather, treat it as an opportunity to strengthen your blog's performance and security.

3. Secure Your Login Information

In the realm of blogging, your login credentials unlock the gates to your digital kingdom. It serves as the initial barrier, stopping unauthorised individuals from infiltrating your site. Of course, this is dependent on the strength of your login details. So, fortifying your blog should be a high priority, beginning with securing your login credentials.

Start by using complex, unique passwords using an eclectic mix of letters, numbers, and symbols. Keep in mind that with today's advanced password-cracking algorithms and technologies, it's easier to crack simpler passwords. Get to work with coming up with strong login credentials that stand the test of time. And don't share these credentials with anyone else, or better yet, use a trusted password manager for safekeeping.

4. Turn on Two-Factor Authentication

We've touched on the importance of constructing strong passwords, but what about two-factor authentication (2FA)? In case you're not familiar, 2FA is an added layer of security that enhances the protection of your online accounts. In the digital age, the days of only relying on a password to keep the bad guys at bay are gone.

In addition to entering a password, 2FA requires users to present a second form of verification before their accounts can be accessed. This might be a unique code sent to your smartphone, a fingerprint scan, or a facial recognition scan.

By enabling 2FA, you're essentially adding an extra barrier to unauthorised entry. Even if a hacker does manage to crack your password, they won't have that second factor of authentication. It's a simple yet powerful way to improve your cybersecurity posture and safeguard your blogging experience.

5. Use a Security Certificate

Another crucial aspect of keeping your blog safe is to utilise a security certificate. Also known as an SSL/TLS certificate, this technology enables your website to encrypt data exchanged with visitors. This means that any private information from your site visitors remains confidential.

Instead of transferring data, the security certificate encrypts it. In other words, it transforms sensitive information into an indecipherable code. The encryption process ensures that your website and visitors establish a secure connection. And this connection, in turn, reduces the risk of third-party interception.

Having a security certificate is essential for improving your website's search engine ranking and overall visibility. This is because search engines like Google prioritise ranking websites with HTTPS (Hypertext Transfer Protocol Secure) over those that don't. In short, your security certificate can help improve your SEO so that you enjoy more traffic to your blog.

6. Backup Your Data

Imagine spending hundreds of hours writing killer blog posts and creating gorgeous visuals and photos to go with them. Now, imagine losing it all in the blink of an eye to a cyber attack, hard drive failure, or accidental deletion. For any blogger or content creator, this is the stuff of nightmares. That's precisely where data backups come into play, serving as your digital safety net.

With regular backups in place, you can restore your website to a working state in moments if things go awry. That said, it's not just about worst-case scenarios. It's also about your peace of mind. It's the knowledge that your files are safe and knowing that your work is covered. So, whether you choose to use cloud backups, manual backups to external storage devices, or a combination of the two, a backup strategy of some form is vital.

7. Educate Yourself

Last but most certainly not least, educate yourself on cybersecurity best practices. In the constantly changing digital threat landscape, knowledge is your most potent weapon. Stay current on:

the latest cybersecurity trends and threats,

common attack vectors, and

emerging technologies.

You can grow your cybersecurity know-how by using trustworthy online resources, like forums and courses. By understanding the risks and vulnerabilities that you're likely to face as a blogger, you can take proactive steps to secure yourself and your audience.

Remember, cybersecurity is not a one-time activity but a commitment to keep your eye out for new challenges, especially if you want to keep yourself safe from cyber-attacks in the long term. So, arm yourself with the knowledge and tools that will help you traverse the digital domain safely.

