AML compliance: Existing regulations and measures to combat financial crimes

This is branded content.

Cryptocurrencies have long ago ceased to be a nascent concept. Today, it is quite a legitimate asset class that large financial organisations and banks integrate and invest in. We should remember that crypto asset regulations vary from country to country. Fraudsters use this gap for money laundering and other illegal financial schemes, including but not limited to financing of terrorists, sanctions bypassing, etc.

Given the large scale of crypto adoption among institutions, regulations must adapt to this new reality and adjust the compliance rules. And such rules exist. This article will explain AML and KYC concepts and how they help combat money laundering with the use of digital assets.

Existing AML regulations

The FATF (Financial Action Task Force) is focused on combating money laundering and financial terrorism worldwide. FATF released its crypto AML recommendations, followed by many regulatory bodies worldwide (the US FinCEN, the European Commission, and other organisations).

The USA appears to be a leader in KYC\AML compliance. FinCEN requires all crypto exchanges to implement KYC verification and comply with AML standards. For this reason, many exchanges from other regions are not allowed to provide their services in the USA.

Regarding the EU, KYC\AML rules are a must for exchanges dealing with crypto-to-fiat transactions. Crypto-to-crypto exchanges do not fully adhere to AML legislation.

Exchanges in the USA and Europe may provide AML checks for their clients to verify the wallets or assets they transact with. For instance, the USDT AML check is a helpful tool for traders to quickly determine whether a wallet they are dealing with has been involved in any illegal activities or has been blacklisted by FATF.

Measures taken for money laundering prevention

An international trend that most virtual asset providers follow is to implement enhanced due diligence on clients and detect risk alerts through data checks. As part of a comprehensive approach to conducting data checks, it is important to include sanction data and adverse media data.

AML compliance screening includes:

Know your customer (KYC) is an identity verification procedure that helps collect personal information to verify customers' identities. KYC is a necessary procedure for users onboarding crypto exchanges.

Transaction monitoring. Observing crypto transactions for suspicious patterns indicative of money laundering, tracking abnormal activity, etc.

Risk assessment. Users' wallets are ranked according to the level of risk they pose based on transaction history, frequency, and any ties to suspicious activities or high-risk jurisdictions.

Suspicious transaction reporting to authorities.

Maintaining detailed records of customer identities and transaction histories for future reference.

Implementing these measures helps reduce the risk of money laundering in the crypto industry.